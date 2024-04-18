Breaking News
Telly Tattle: New bad girl on the tube

Updated on: 19 April,2024 05:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Mansi Srivastava plays Raina, the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, who is ambitious and will let nothing come in the way of her goals

Mansi Srivastava

Mansi Srivastava is pleased to add a new twist in the tale of the television show, Main Hoon Saath Tere, with her grey character. She plays Raina, the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, who is ambitious and will let nothing come in the way of her goals. That includes preventing step-brother Aryaman (Karan Vora) from inheriting any part of the Bundela family property. “Raina will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with her wickedness,” Mansi promises. Her character sports a sharp and classy look with her straight, silky hair and designer sarees.  The actor adds, “Raina acts very entitled, and as Aryaman is her step-brother, she feels he doesn’t deserve any of the inheritance. She is vile and can go to any lengths to fulfill her needs.” 




indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
