Telly Tattle: New twist in tale

Updated on: 09 May,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Actor Samarth Jurel is slated to make an appearance in the upcoming episodes of 'Maitree' as Harsh

Samarth Jurel

Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) have gone from being best friends to enemies in the popular show, Maitree. In the forthcoming episodes, actor Samarth Jurel is set to enter as Harsh, who will join Parikh’s character in her event management company. “My character Harsh is a fun-loving person with a positive approach towards everything in life. I feel Harsh and I are similar. I am so glad [for the opportunity] to learn from Shrenu Parikh. More than me, it’s my grandmother who is happy [about this association],” says the actor.


Also Read: Colors upcoming drama ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ ropes in Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles





