Telly Tattle: Priya Thakur to don lehenga weighing 16 kgs in Vasudha

Priya Thakur

In the upcoming episode of Vasudha, the protagonist, played by Priya Thakur, will don an exquisite bridal ensemble weighing a whopping 16 kilograms for the wedding sequence. Making the transition from a gaon ki chhori to a stunning bride, Priya says, “When I first saw the lehenga, I couldn’t take my eyes off it. It’s truly a work of art, straight out of a royal wedding. At the same time, I have to admit, wearing a 16 kilo outfit wasn’t easy, especially with the heavy jewellery and heels. Dressing up as a bride, even for a role, is always special.”