Telly Tattle: Priya Thakur to don lehenga weighing 16 kgs in Vasudha

In the upcoming episode of Vasudha, the protagonist, played by Priya Thakur, will don an exquisite bridal ensemble weighing a whopping 16 kilograms for the wedding sequence. Making the transition from a gaon ki chhori to a stunning bride, Priya says, “When I first saw the lehenga, I couldn’t take my eyes off it. It’s truly a work of art, straight out of a royal wedding. At the same time, I have to admit, wearing a 16 kilo outfit wasn’t easy, especially with the heavy jewellery and heels. Dressing up as a bride, even for a role, is always special.”