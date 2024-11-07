The food delivery app, Zomato's push notifications have often been the talk of the town. Now, the CEO of the company, Deepinder Goyal, revealed the hilarious story behind it

Deepinder Goyal and Kapil Sharma

Listen to this article The Great Indian Kapil Show: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals reason behind flirty push notifications to customers x 00:00

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of food e-commerce platform, recently graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with his wife Gia Goyal, businessman Narayana Murthy, and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is the Rajya Sabha member.

During the episode, Kapil spoke about the flirtatious push notification that Deepinder’s Zomato app sends to its customers.

Kapil said, “The notifications of their company are so flirty. It feels like a girlfriend and boyfriend are talking to each other”.

He then went on to show some of the push notifications as the audience cracked up in the awe of copywriters who write such push notifications.

Kapil then asked Deepinder, “You were actually typing this message for your customers or you were typing for Gia and by mistake you sent it to us?”.

Deepinder said, “A couple of times it happened that I typed for Gia, and I thought I'll send them a nice notification. But not much. Let me tell you what happened. Our marketing team is very young. They don't have any background in marketing. They are passionate people”.

He added, “So, I briefed them one day to make a relationship with the customer. Even I didn't know what it meant. I don't have any marketing background. I read a book and it said to make a relationship with the customer. I told them. They took me seriously”.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.

The format of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The Great Indian Kapil Show stream on Netflix.

