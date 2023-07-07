'The Magic of Shiri' trailer: Divyanka Tripathi, Jaaved Jaaferi open up on being part of magical tale

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer: The show follows Shiri as she overcomes obstacles in her personal life and follows her incredible journey, which is full of highs and lows

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi talked about their show 'The Magic of Shiri' and briefed about their roles in the series. Talking about the show Divyanka said, "Playing Shiri has been an enriching experience. It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams and the transformative power of embracing our true selves. Through 'The Magic of Shiri,' we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that there is always room for magic and wonder even in the midst of chaos. It's a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit and the incredible strength within each of us only if we believe in it."

Jaaved Jaaferi who essays the role of Saleem also added, "Being a part of 'The Magic of Shiri' has been an absolute delight for me. This series serves as a poignant reminder that we all possess the power to create magic, to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. It encourages us to recognize the magic that resides within us, waiting to be embraced and shared with the world. We are glad that this special show has found its home on a platform like JioCinema, where entertainment never ends."

This endearing tale, which is set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi, follows Shiri Shah as her life takes an unexpected turn when her husband suddenly departs to become a Jain monk, leaving her to face the difficulties of supporting her children on her own. Shiri makes the decision to rekindle her old love of magic and works to become a well-known performer. The show follows Shiri as she overcomes obstacles in her personal life and follows her incredible journey, which is full of highs and lows.

