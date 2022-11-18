Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his childhood crush on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

In the middle of glamour and the grit to win, watch out who makes it to the finale and bags the coveted trophy this season
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
After a fun-filled ride of scintillating performances 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ is all set to draw its curtain with the finale being around the corner. Blending flawless moves with daredevilry, the competition is heating up with contestants pushing the envelope by experimenting with interesting dance forms in the bid to earn a ticket to the grand finale. The semi-finale weekend welcomes the stars of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Among the many highlights of the episode, it will be delightful to watch when Vicky Kaushal confesses about his childhood crush, Madhuri Dixit Nene. While talking to the host Maniesh Paul on stage, Vicky shares, “Since my childhood, I have had a crush only on one person. And that person is none other than Madhuri Dixit. I just don't want to miss this opportunity to dance with her.” He said in jest, “In fact, I did this movie so that I can come on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and dance with Madhuri ma’am.” Having bared his heart, he requests Madhuri to share the stage with him. Both of them groove to the song 'Are Arre Re' and the fanboy couldn’t stop blushing. At the end of their performance, Vicky bows down to the evergreen beauty and hugs her.
