Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Rubina Dilaik shares her plans

The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' join mid-day.com for Ganeshotsav celebrations
Rubina Dilaik/Instagram
The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year
Rubina said she is glad she is starting her new show during this auspicious period. "It's a great blessing that our show is launching during Ganesh Chaturthi. We start any new thing with Ganpati bappa. There cannot be a bigger blessing than this!"
