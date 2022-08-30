Breaking News
Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Rubina Dilaik shares her plans

Updated on: 30 August,2022 10:28 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' join mid-day.com for Ganeshotsav celebrations

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram


The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year


Rubina said she is glad she is starting her new show during this auspicious period. "It's a great blessing that our show is launching during Ganesh Chaturthi. We start any new thing with Ganpati bappa. There cannot be a bigger blessing than this!"

Watch video to know more!


 

rubina dilaik ganesh chaturthi ganpati indian television

