Watch video! Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat get candid about 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The duo is teaming up again after Bigg Boss

Pratik and Nishant/Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are teaming up again after Bigg Boss! This time for Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, Pratik says, "The format of the show is different but we are the same people, very firm and dedicated. We are going to give it our all and kill it!"

Nishant adds, "Bigg Boss as a show was an adventure. Yes Khatron Ke Khiladi is scarier adventure but we will give it all we have." Pratik says, "It won't be a bigger adventure than Bigg Boss because that is a mental asylum. If you can survive that, there is no stress here. There are a lot of people to save you in this show!"

Show full article