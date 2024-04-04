'Where are you zooming?' Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan calls out paparazzi for intrusive filming

Former contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan, took to Instagram to address photographers' manners

Former contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan, took to Instagram to address paparazzi's manners. In a lengthy post on her Instagram stories, she criticized the 'obnoxious' conduct of certain photographers. She expressed her frustration with the intrusive angles some photographers attempted to capture after spotting her.

Ayesha wrote on Instagram, “What are these angles? Where are you Zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some of the media houses? Can’t a woman dress the way she wants without having to fear ke pata nahi kaha kis angle see capture karlega koi? (god knows who would click at what angle) Absolutely obnoxious!”

She further wrote, “A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out the car and you want to capture that exact moment and post, a woman is saying don’t capture me from the back. Tadaa! The caption for the next post. XYZ says peeche ka mat lena (don’t click from behind). Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners.”

A while ago, Ayesha also had a conversation with Hautterfly where she shared her discontent with the paparazzi culture. She mentioned, “When we talk about media, I experienced it very recently, how are they papping you? They are zooming into parts, following you, they are ready to capture if there is the slightest wardrobe malfunction or an oops moment. They as media should respect it, and give space. I don’t know what is going wrong, recently, I was watching an actress in an interview where she recalled being told by photographers that ‘even you’ll show what you want in movies’, if I feel I want to wear a dress, it is my wish, nobody can tell me if should wear it or no. You cannot click a picture of me without my permission. I am a public figure, it is okay if you click me, but zooming in on angles is wrong.”

Other celebs who have faced the same issue

Earlier, Neha Bhasin was seen leaving the gym when she approached the photographers, “Kal mere back ka picture kisne dala tha? Gaaliyan padhti hain mujhe.” After which she politely asked the paps to not zoom in on her, “Zoom in mat karna,” she asked.

Palak Tiwari was also seen asking paps not to take pictures of her from behind. However, despite her request, some of them still took pictures when she turned around. Privacy concerns have been a frequent topic in the entertainment industry, with prominent stars like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma criticizing the paparazzi for crossing boundaries.