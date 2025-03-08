Today, as Krystle celebrates International Women’s Day, the actress, known for her work in shows like Fittrat, shared a powerful message for all the lovely ladies out there

In Pic: Krystle D’Souza

Listen to this article Krystle D’Souza believes industry need ‘More policies that support women’ x 00:00

Krystle D’Souza is one of the most loved actresses in the industry, and with her talent and dedication, she has built a strong fan base for herself. Today, as Krystle celebrates International Women’s Day, the actress, known for her work in shows like Fittrat, shared a powerful message for all the lovely ladies out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking about women and their strength, the actress shared, "We are powerful, resilient, and capable of achieving anything we set our minds to. Let’s continue supporting each other and standing up for what we deserve. Our voices matter, our dreams are valid, and the world needs our strength."

The memorable Women's Day

Recalling a memorable Women’s Day she celebrated with her girl pals in Bikaner on the occasion of Holi, Krystle stated, "March 8, 2023, was a special Women’s Day as it coincided with Holi. My girlfriends and I took a trip to Bikaner, where we celebrated both occasions together. It was truly the most memorable Women’s Day for me—filled with love, joy, and vibrant colors, just like all the incredible women in my life."

Staying in the industry has never been easy for anyone, but Krystle believes that things have changed now. As someone who has been working in showbiz for quite some time, she feels that over the years, things have improved, and more women are now at the top of their game.

Industry needs more policies for women

Speaking about the current situation of women in the industry, Krystle said, "I believe the industry has evolved significantly for women. More women now hold executive positions, and there is greater awareness of workplace discrimination."

But is having women in commanding positions enough? No, Krystle argued. She believes that much more needs to be done to make the environment safer, more comfortable, and more inclusive for women. "I would love to see more policies that support women in our industry, such as improved parental leave and stronger protections against workplace discrimination," she said.

About Krystle's work front

Krystle D’Souza is primarily known for her work in Hindi television. She began her acting career in 2007 as Kinjal Pandey in Kahe Naa Kahe and rose to fame with her role as Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.