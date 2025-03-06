Set out on a stylish culinary soirée at a city restaurant on International Women’s Day to savour a menu specially tailored on the 2000s blockbuster flick The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs in a still from the film. Pic Courtesy/organizational behaviour on YouTube

Listen to this article International Women's Day 2025: Indulge in this menu inspired by 'The Devil Wears Prada' in Mumbai x 00:00

For passionate popular culture geeks like this writer, David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada (2006) is arguably one of the most defining and iconic films in cine history. With a sequel of the film recently announced, and Meryl Streep reprising the role of the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, it feels almost serendipitous that we learnt of a special menu on the film as part of the monthly supper club food series by KMC Bar and Bistro in Fort.

ADVERTISEMENT



Arnez Driver

“We chose The Devil Wears Prada because it’s a classic fashion film. It has all those moments where you see how hard women work to make it big in their respective fields. It was only befitting to screen the film for Women’s Day. Not to mention the fact that the location of the restaurant also happens to be in one of the most fashionable parts of the city,” Arnez Driver, co-operate chef of the bistro tells us over a call.

Modelled on iconic moments from the film, the six-course menu takes inspiration from the characters and their quirks to serve dishes that are flavourful, low carb and high protein. “You could say we are almost mimicking the diet of a fashion model with our menu. Take the baby rocket and red-wine poached pear with whipped gorgonzola or the salmon roe served with blinis (traditional Slavic pancakes) — the dishes are all dainty, light and well-balanced.



Poached pear with salad and The 24k tiramisu with espresso

We have also played around with ingredients to add a bit of opulence since we are talking about a high-end fashion film,” Driver says, adding that the menu also has a gold leaf dusted tiramisu for dessert. “The food had to look good too, right?” he quips.

As for the characters, Miranda Priestly’s tenderloin steak has been finished with a red wine reduction, with the vegetarian version featuring stuffed portobello mushrooms while the toasty grilled cheese that Andrea Sachs aka Andy’s (Anne Hathway) boyfriend makes is stuffed with emmental cheese, smoked scamorza and miso-glazed bacon for a zesty kick.

“There has to be some carbs too, as Emily Blunt’s character tells us while stuffing her face with bread in the hospital. We have tried to keep it light with brioche bread,” Driver adds. What about Andy’s coffee runs in the film? Has the beverage found a place in the menu, we ask. “Well of course, there are hints of coffee everywhere in the menu. Apart from the espresso in tiramisu, we also have sweet potato, yam and other roots slow roasted in a coffee reduction and served on a bed of labneh,” he shares.



Tenderloin steak with red wine reduction. Pics courtesy/Nikhil Vaidya

There is also a selection of cocktails to wash down the dishes. “The idea is to keep it simple and decadent while keeping the taste palate as flavourful as possible. Though it is a six-course meal, the menu is very easy to go through and leans on clean eating,” he concludes. Now that seems like something Priestly would approve of.

ON March 8; 7 pm onwards

AT KMC Bar & Bistro, first floor, Shop no 2, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.

COST Rs 3,500 (excluding alcohol)

Call 9987653397 (for reservations)