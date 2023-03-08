Women's Day Special: Television actors inspired by real-life characters

Television stars Tejasswi Prakash, Samridhii Shukla, and Adrija Roy are leading a progressive movement among viewers, infusing aspirational, emotional, and intellectual elements into their stories. here's what powerful women in television have to say about their popular characters on Women's Day

Pic/Internet

We witness great strides on Indian television that echo the sentiment of women's empowerment, thanks to the brilliant character portrayals by extraordinary actors, who are stirring progressive trends among the viewers. They inspire aspirational, emotional, and cerebral value to enliven stories that matter and carry the legacy of equitable storytelling. Riding on the wave of pro-feminist content, here's what powerful women in television have to say about their popular characters on Women's Day.

Tejasswi Prakash, who's renowned as Pratha in 'Naagin 6' and the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15' says, "Playing the role of Pratha in COLORS Naagin 6 has strengthened my warrior-like spirit. Just like Pratha, I'm more fearless about taking risks and standing up for my beliefs, especially when it's not easy to do so. On International Women's Day, I hope we remember the importance of the representation of women in the media. Fictional characters like Pratha redefine what it means to be a strong and empowered woman by exercising agency. Cheers to breaking stereotypes and offering women-centric narratives."

Samridhii Shukla, who essays the role of Saavi in 'Saavi Ki Savaari' says, "Somehow, when we think of an empowered woman, we always imagine an office-going, stylish, and very urban woman, who knows what she wants. That's the mold COLORS' Saavi Ki Savaari broke with a fresh story of a woman, who supports her family financially by riding an autorickshaw. This is a line of work that's quite male-dominated, but that doesn't deter Saavi from providing for her family. Moreover, she's a carer, and she has inspired me in the way I look at my role as a daughter. I'm so proud to have essayed this role that perhaps touches the lives of women who want to take charge of their lives."

Adrija Roy, who is seen essaying the role of Charu in ‘Durga Aur Charu’ says, "Charu, the character I play in Durga Aur Charu, is a huge inspiration for me. I love that she’s fearless about her ambitions and kind in her conduct. I thank my stars that I get to enliven this role for Indian viewers. On Women’s Day, I wish that we let admirable women lead us to the path of glory and excellence."