EXCLUSIVE! The man-woman equality has always been ‘ABOUT TIME', says Shubhaavi Choksey

Thanks to her ever-positive and extremely down to earth nature, the extremely versatile actress Shubhaavi Choksey has always been the darling of millions. If the number of DMs and comments on her social media is anything to go by, then, it won’t be wrong to say that her fan following simply increases by the day.

On the occasion of Women's Equality Day’, Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day met up with the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress for an exclusive interview.

Shubhaavi, today is being celebrated as ‘Women's Equality Day’ across the globe. That’s why, let’s start this interview by asking you as to, how do you think people are perceiving women centric roles in recent times? In your opinion, do you think that the perception about women centricity has changed in recent times? If yes, then, can you kindly elaborate about what are the changes that you have seen and what are the changes that you wish to see in this arena.

Many people in India have always loved women-centric films. My father was one of them actually, and even then, there were many who disliked the idea. I guess that, even today, there is a bunch who cannot think beyond conformity and hence might dislike the idea. Being a woman and a performer, I feel very proud and grateful to the women who have outshined themselves despite the disparity- be it people’s notions or ideology! It is because of their baby steps that the window of women centric roles have opened up and how!

The entertainment industry is known for its pay parity/ pay gap. Actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have confessed about how low they are paid as compared to the male actors. What’s your take on that?

I have always heard about this I’m interviews and tabloids. I personally do not know of anyone who has had a chat with me about the same. But again, I would like to mention that if this is happening, then the women are voicing their opinion very strongly and bringing about a change even in that area!

Do you think that it’s about time that we bring about equality between both men and women?

It has always been “ABOUT TIME”. But, somehow, ‘that time’ is coming too slowly. I was brought up by a father who encouraged me to do things that mainly boys did back then. Be it sports or wearing certain clothes or speaking in a particular manner. My school principal Ms Darasha always said “Move forward, Think out of the box. If you fail, try again, try until you succeed”. With so many people around me like this, honestly, this word ‘equality’ never popped up. I was, I am and I hope that I always will be surrounded by people who understand the meaning of this word and respect it for all. As far as others are concerned, I think it is happening, but in pockets and not as a collective consciousness. I truly wish people at least start opening up to the truth of this word equality first. If that happens, I am sure that the acceptance will definitely follow for sure.

On a personal level, what does ‘Women’s Equality’ mean to you?

It means FREEDOM! Freedom of speech, Freedom of thoughts, Freedom of rights, Freedom of opportunities. If we have a gender equal society, it will benefit all of us only. In such a scenario, we all will have a safer and healthier society to live in. The progress will be 100 fold to tell you the reality.

Today, women are working shoulder to shoulder with men. Do you think that the concept of women’s equality has been brought to the workplace or is it still pending?

I’m sure that there are many places where there is a disparity at work. I am also sure that there are many women and men who must be trying to bring about a change in their work place. If they are trading this then, I would genuinely like to say that it is definitely not going to be easy for you, but ‘PLEASE DON’T STOP’. Keep pulling through and keep trying. One day it will happen and you will surely succeed. And that day won’t be long when all of these efforts will bear the required and desirable fruits of labour.

In your career spanning considerable years in the industry, how have you addressed gender equality?

I have been extremely fortunate to have started my career on television with a production house that is owned by a woman and has many women in the forefront- Balaji Telefilms. In fact, before that, when I was doing my modeling assignments also, I had never experienced gender inequality.

What, in your opinion, is the biggest obstacle that comes in the way of women’s equality in today’s competitive world?

One of the main obstacles that comes in the way of a woman is her ability to multi-task and still be perfect in everything she does. ‘Jack of all trades and master of none’ definitely doesn’t apply in this case. A woman’s ability to take care of her home, her children, her work and also her people at work too is a magical gift and she owns it. A woman is agile in every aspect of her life. Of course, we do get agitated and sometimes even overwhelmed with all that we have to do, but the best part is that we still do it perfectly. I guess this quality can be very intimidating for certain people. Because, you will never know when a woman surpasses you in what you think you’re the best at! (flashes her trademark confident smile).

Please name the woman/ women in your life who has/ have inspired you to make the person that you are today?

TOUCH WOOD! I am truly blessed in that department. People like my grandmother, my mother, my school principal Ms Darasha and my school teacher Mrs. Rani Bhatia. These are the women who have inspired me and will continue to inspire me to be who I am today. But, honestly, it’s my father who actually tops this list … despite being a man. I am extremely proud to say that I have such an illustrious father. It's only because of his rock-solid support that has shaped me into the woman that I am today. Like I have always said, my father really means the world to me!

