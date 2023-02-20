Working in the television Industry does get hectic, but, I am usually relaxed, says Hetal Yadav

The actress spoke exclusively to Mid Day Online regarding the long working hours of any actor

Hetal Yadav is one of the experienced actors in the Indian television industry. She has been in front of the camera for over 25 years now. Having started her acting career from south films, Hetal gradually transitioned into Hindi television. And in a career spanning these many years, she has definitely made a benchmark for herself by playing different shades of character with so conviction.

Working in television for such a long span can get hectic because of its lengthy working hour. Amidst all this, taking some time for ‘me-time’ must definitely be getting very difficult, but Hetal Yadav has a fantastic answer for this. The diva says, “Yes, working in the television Industry does get hectic, but, I am usually relaxed only because I love working in this industry”.

In the same breath, Hetal states, “I always tell people that working in the entertainment industry is the best place to work in the world, for me it has 100% job satisfaction”. In these 15 years Hetal Yadav has been a part of so many iconic shows like ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Uttran’, ‘Kashibai Bajirao’, ‘Balal’ and many more. Currently the actress is shooting for yet another iconic show ‘Imlie’.

A few weeks back, Hetal revealed her secret to go on so successfully and the takeaways from the roles she portrayed. She said, "I take away all the love and affection I get from my audience for Playing the characters. Be it good, bad, evil or even funny. Every day we do the same job yet it is so different while shooting at the sets. Every day I feel that there’s still a lot for me to learn and I guess that's the best part for me to be consistent".

Looking back, not many maybe aware of the fact that, this actress had actually started her career as an assistant to Ganesh Acharya and also her ‘guruji’ Nimesh Bhatt, under who, she learnt choreography.