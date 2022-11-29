×
Breaking News
I respect the love and affection I get from my audience for playing the characters, says Hetal Yadav

Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress spoke about what motivates her to be a part of the most consistent form of art

Pic Courtesy: PR


For all those who are die-hard fans of shows like ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Imlie’, ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’, ‘Barrister Babu’ and others will definitely identify with Hetal Yadav, courtesy, the ease with which she plays her characters like Shivani Rana, Jwala etc…


Speaking about her secret to go on so successfully and the takeaways from the roles she portrayed, she said, "I take away all the love and affection I get from my audience for Playing the characters. Be it good, bad, evil or even funny. Every day we do the same job yet it is so different while shooting at the sets. Every day I feel that there’s still a lot for me to learn and I guess that's the best part for me to be consistent".


Looking back, not many maybe aware of the fact that, this actress had actually started her career as an assistant to Ganesh Acharya and also her ‘guruji’ Nimesh Bhatt, under who, she learnt choreography.

