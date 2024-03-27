When the opportunity arose, I thought, why not give ear piercing a try? This was the first time in my life that I underwent it,” said the actor

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Going the extra mile x 00:00

Men getting ear piercings may be a thing of the past, but not for Zaan Khan. The actor pierced his ear for the role of Naren in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. While he could have worked with clip-on earrings, Zaan felt getting a piercing would show his dedication to the part. “Acting isn’t just about delivering lines; it’s about embodying the essence of a character. When the opportunity arose, I thought, why not give ear piercing a try? This was the first time in my life that I underwent it,” said the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT