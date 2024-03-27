Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2024 05:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

When the opportunity arose, I thought, why not give ear piercing a try? This was the first time in my life that I underwent it,” said the actor

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Men getting ear piercings may be a thing of the past, but not for Zaan Khan. The actor pierced his ear for the role of Naren in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. While he could have worked with clip-on earrings, Zaan felt getting a piercing would show his dedication to the part. “Acting isn’t just about delivering lines; it’s about embodying the essence of a character. When the opportunity arose, I thought, why not give ear piercing a try? This was the first time in my life that I underwent it,” said the actor.




indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
