Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Did you know Abhishek Banerjee contributed as a writer for two episodes of Paatal Lok 2

Did you know? Abhishek Banerjee contributed as a writer for two episodes of Paatal Lok 2

Updated on: 17 January,2025 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Paatal Lok 2: Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Stree 2’, has penned two episodes from the show’s latest season

Did you know? Abhishek Banerjee contributed as a writer for two episodes of Paatal Lok 2

Abhishek Banerjee. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Did you know? Abhishek Banerjee contributed as a writer for two episodes of Paatal Lok 2
x
00:00

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Stree 2’, and is gearing up for the release of the upcoming edition of his OTT show ‘Paatal Lok’, has penned two episodes from the show’s latest season
 
However, Abhishek hasn’t contributed to the show this time as an actor. Season 2 of ‘Paatal Lok’ packs a punch promising a gripping crime thriller. It is set in the northeastern state of Nagaland, and sees the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat) teaming up with his ally Imran Ansari (played by Ishwak Singh) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a perilous drug syndicate. As the case deepens, he unravels a web of secrets, battling systemic corruption and powerful adversaries while confronting his own inner demons.


The investigation takes a toll on Hathi Ram’s personal relationships, testing his resilience. With the truth elusive and stakes higher than ever, Season 2 promises an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience.


The show also stars Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor.


Earlier, Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the show spoke with IANS, and said that the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a very spiritually evolved character.

He told IANS, “Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a very spiritually evolved man. But you don't see him like that. When we talk of spiritually evolved characters, we think of characters who have very complex philosophies. Hathi Ram is not that.He is very clear about his right and wrong. He has a very strong moral compass, and he sticks to that. No force in the world can ever make him change his stance on that. If this is right, then it is right. If this is wrong, then it is wrong”.

He further mentioned, “No matter who you are, standing in front of him, telling him to do the other thing or to look the other way, he is not going to do that. And that's what I really like about him. So when someone says that Hathiram looks exactly the same, he hasn't changed or he behaves the same, he has already reached that place in life. He has already found this zen space that we all hope to find in our lives. He doesn't have restlessness in him. Hathiram has a firmness in him”.

The second season of the show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Abhishek Banerjee paatal lok Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK