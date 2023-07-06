Aditya Roy Kapur: Going for another spy role would be a trap

Aditya Roy Kapur is thrilled that The Night Manager has given him his breakout role and changed the audience’s perception, Aditya now wants to revisit romantic dramas

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sometimes, it takes the right role for the industry and the audience to take notice of an actor’s potential. For Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager gave him that role. “People have been saying to me, ‘Everyone is seeing you differently now!’ I don’t understand this because I have always seen myself like this,” he laughs, buoyed by the praise coming his way.

Only days ago, the second instalment of the Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, replicating the success of its opening part. With The Night Manager, creator-director Sandeep Modi has adapted the 2016 British original of the same name, giving us a stylised spy thriller that sees Kapur’s character Shaan bring down an arms dealer. The actor credits the series’ detailed writing and Modi’s vision for the change in audience’s perception. “I have always believed that the right element will always be there in the right part. [If you see] the tonality in the writing and the way Sandeep mounted it, I hadn’t got to do something like that in a theatrical release.”

A still from the series

Considering the industry has a habit of repeating a success formula, will we see the actor in more brooding, intense roles now? “Going for another spy role would be a trap, which I want to be away from. But if I get to do something in a similar space, writing- and presentation-wise, I’d be happy to do it. The idea is to get this kind of love for future work as well. But I don’t want to only fight on screen. I want to do more romances.”

Kapur’s wish is being fulfilled by Anurag Basu, who is reuniting with his Ludo (2020) actor for Metro... In Dino. He is thrilled to be back on the set with the filmmaker. “With Dada, it’s always a trip. Every day is a new day. Just be ready to have fun.”