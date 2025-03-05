With the fantasy series Rakt Bramhand’s shoot set to resume in April, Ali Fazal breaks down his prep that includes weight training and diction classes

Ali Fazal

Signing Rakt Bramhand, creator duo Raj-DK’s ambitious fantasy series, was self-admittedly an easy decision for Ali Fazal. But everything that followed has been demanding. The actor has been undergoing rigorous prep since the Netflix show rolled last September. Even now, as the shoot of the Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer has been halted till April, Fazal says he is continuing his prep that includes weight training, diction coaching, and learning Indian martial arts.

Ali Fazal alternates between weight training and CrossFit workouts

“From the first day, I knew that this show would require intense physical and mental preparation,” he says of the fantasy series about warring empires. “I have been spending nearly six to seven hours a day prepping—whether it’s weight training to build the right physique, diction classes to perfect my speech, or diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make my action sequences look raw and authentic.”

Fazal adds that for the Rahi Anil Barve-directed series, he has been growing his hair over the past year. “Growing my hair was just one part of the transformation; the real challenge has been pushing my body and mind beyond their limits,” he shares, revealing that his mornings over the past six months consisted of either weight training or CrossFit workouts. “I am training with Rohit Tyson. Since he already trained me for Mirzapur, he knew exactly how to prep me. I have also used my knowledge of Jiu Jitsu that I learnt throughout 2024. Thrice a week, I do one hour of weight training followed by an hour of MMA, and the other three days, I practice one hour of CrossFit.”

Earlier, it was speculated that Fazal would wrap up his Prime Video thriller with director Prosit Roy before diving into the shoot of Rakt Bramhand. However, in the latest development, filming of both shows will be underway in April. The actor doesn’t delve into details, only saying that he is thankful for this year’s line-up. “With Rakt Bramhand, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life, I’m being challenged physically, emotionally, and even in terms of craft. One project demands martial arts training and dialect work, and then there’s the emotional depth required for a story like Lahore 1947. It’s exhausting, and deeply fulfilling all at once,” he smiles.