Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Alia Bhatt Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor to attend global fan event Tudum by Netflix on June 17

Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to attend global fan event 'Tudum' by Netflix on June 17

Updated on: 02 June,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The three-day convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the cast of 'The Archies' will also attend the showcase

Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to attend global fan event 'Tudum' by Netflix on June 17

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to attend global fan event 'Tudum' by Netflix on June 17
x
00:00

Streaming platform Netflix on Thursday announced it will treat fans with exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles through global event 'Tudum', which will be attended by Indian star Alia Bhatt and the cast of "The Archies", directed by Zoya Akhtar. After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 'Tudum' livestream will be broadcast live around the world on June 17.


The three-day convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bhatt will participate as one of the cast members of the Netflix film "Heart of Stone", which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up. The cast of "The Archies" -- Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina -- will also attend the showcase.


'Tudum', a two-hour event, will feature Netflix stars and creators from across the globe and present feature never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of the upcoming series, films and games, a press release issued by the streamer read. Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave will talk about their movie "Extraction 2" at the extravaganza, which will also see stars of "The Witcher" season three Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, as well as Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Sofia Boutella for "Rebel Moon", and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cast in attendance.


There will be special appearances by the "Stranger Things" team; Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday for the series "Wednesday"; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka for "Cobra Kai"; and John Boyega and Teyonah Parris for "They Cloned Tyrone". For fans based in or travelling to Sao Paulo, the global live stream event is ticketed separate from the activities inside the Bienal and will be available for free starting June 2 on a first-come, first-serve basis through Tudum.com/event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

alia bhatt zoya akhtar netflix Web Series News Entertainment News suhana khan khushi kapoor

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK