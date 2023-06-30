Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Amit R Sharma To get Kajol and Kumud Mishra as a couple was unbelievable

Amit R Sharma: To get Kajol and Kumud Mishra as a couple was unbelievable

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Initially doubtful whether Kajol would front Lust Stories 2, director Amit says her pairing with Kumud elevated his short

Amit R Sharma: To get Kajol and Kumud Mishra as a couple was unbelievable

A still from the film

Listen to this article
Amit R Sharma: To get Kajol and Kumud Mishra as a couple was unbelievable
x
00:00

One would think that Amit R Sharma has a flair for telling stories about lust, or the lack of it. After all, his last directorial venture, Badhaai Ho (2018), saw a couple reviving their romance after decades of being married. “Badhaai Ho could have actually been a Lust Story! A lady from Kolkata had called me, saying that while watching the film, her husband and she held hands in a theatre for the first time in 30 years,” he recounts. 


Amit SharmaAmit Sharma


Yet, the director admits his first reaction was hesitation when Lust Stories 2 was offered to him. “All of us are [only beginning to] know the term ‘lust’. So, I was [hesitant], thinking, ‘Me? Really?’ That said, I was sure that if I got an exciting story, I would make it,” explains Sharma, who is joined by filmmakers Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sensharma and R Balki in the Netflix anthology.


For his segment, Sharma cracked the story of a woman, whose husband is attracted to their help. The next challenge was to get the casting right. While Kajol was his first choice for the central role, he was unsure whether she would be interested in it. “I was doubtful if she would say yes. But to get Kajol and Kumud Mishra as a couple was unbelievable. They made my life so easy, giving me [a far superior] performance than I [anticipated]. It was a difficult casting to crack. My team and I had multiple discussions, but the moment we paired these two in our head, it made sense.”

kajol bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK