Updated on: 03 September,2024 01:54 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Infused with emotional depth and vulnerability, this pop fusion track sets the stage for the series’ exploration of love, loss, and the journey to find oneself

Call Me Bae new song 'Churaaiyaan'

The makers of Ananya Panday-starrer debut series 'Call Me Bae' on Tuesday released a new track titled 'Churaaiyaan', which is a heart-wrenching melody, capturing the intense emotions of a lover on the brink of heartbreak.


Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae new song 'Churaaiyaan' out now



Infused with emotional depth and vulnerability, this pop fusion track sets the stage for the series’ exploration of love, loss, and the journey to find oneself. Composed by Abhijeet Srivastava, with lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva and additional lyrics by Mudit Chaturvedi, the track is brought to life by the powerful vocals of Suvarna Tiwari and Mudit Chaturvedi, arranged and produced by Dronark.


Talking about the song, Ananya shared: "'Churaaiyaan’ is one of the tracks that hits you right in the feels that truly resonates with the emotional rollercoaster my character experiences in 'Call Me Bae'."

"Personally, the track struck a chord from the moment I heard it. The way the song captures both despair and hope of love is something I think everyone can relate to," she added.

It perfectly encapsulates the heartbreak experienced by Ananya’s character - Bella, as she watches her marriage crumble before her eyes. Taking an emotional plunge, the track delves deep into the torment of seeing a once-bright love begin to fade, yet clinging to the desperate hope of rekindling that flame.

The accompanying music video portrays Bae’s emotional journey, following her through empty streets as she reflects on a love that once filled her life with joy but now leaves her feeling alone. Flashbacks to happier times with her husband starkly contrast her present pain, where each scene draws the viewers into her struggles and makes them feel every moment of her heartache.

About Ananya Panday's upcoming new show 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

