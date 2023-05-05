Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' to be back on duty as sequel drops on this date

The streaming platform dropped a video announcement on Thursday for the sequel via their official Twitter handle

The wait for second instalment of crime thriller series 'The Night Manager' is about to end as makers shared an update on the release date.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

The movie marks the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager' produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. Audience can now unlock the mystery in The Night Manager: Part 2 on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on June 30, 2023.

The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here!



Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first? #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June.

Aditya Roy Kapur who was highly praised for his role said, "The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill and the tension - will all conclude. The wait for The Night Manager: Part 2 is finally over and we're looking forward to all the reactions".

Joining co-actor, Anil Kapoor also commented on the sequel announcement, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for The Night Manager. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly will be seen at his best."

Creator and director of the movie Sandeep Modi also narrated his thoughts on the sequel as he promises more fun to the viewers. He said, "It's overwhelming to see the response for the first part and I am grateful for the love received by everyone. The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series."

The web-series is all set to hit the streaming platform on June 30.

