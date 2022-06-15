Breaking News
Anup Soni: 'Shooter Jawaan' is an extraordinary story of an ordinary man

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The latest film 'Shooter Jawaan' of the original anthology 'Bravehearts' showcases the courage to fight back against all odds to make the right choice for oneself

Anup Soni. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Anup Soni, who plays the protagonist in one of the short films as part of the Army anthology 'Bravehearts', says every story of the series is a tribute to the Indian Army.

The latest film 'Shooter Jawaan' of the original anthology 'Bravehearts' showcases the courage to fight back against all odds to make the right choice for oneself.




'Shooter Jawaan' starring Anup Soni and newcomer Rohit Pargai is a story of a ragpicker Tinku, a gifted shooter who is spotted by Colonel Tribhuvan and wants to enroll him in the shooting academy and eventually in the Indian Army.


