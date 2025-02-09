Weaving his magic on the screen for the Sooraj Barjatya-backed series Bada Naam Karenge, composer Anurag Saikia on taking viewers back to the 1990s

Ayesha Kaduskar and Ritik Ghanshani front the series that has an ensemble cast. Pic/Instagram

Anurag Saikia on composing for Sooraj Barjatya-backed Bada Naam Karenge: 'Wanted to appeal across generations'

If you thought your love for lavish family dramas was a thing of your younger days, Sooraj Barjatya’s latest web offering is set to serve as a revelation. Taking viewers back on a nostalgic ride to the decade when films on familial relationships took centre-stage, the sweet romantic drama, Bada Naam Karenge, is reminiscent of some of the most celebrated Rajshri Productions offerings like Vivah (2006), and Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999).

Serving as the film’s sonic backbone is Anurag Saikia, who has been steadily climbing the rope to professional success with a string of memorable releases. Saikia, who has crafted the music and the score of the nine-part offering, discusses why the makers wanted the Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar starrer to be a subtle nod to the ’90s.



Pics/Instagram

Edited excerpts of the interview.

I enjoyed listening to the theme song of this show, and wanted to understand how you went about crafting the melody.

The line ‘bada naam karenge’ is usually announced with a sense of pride, and often in a high pitch. But, at times, the desire to create a big name for yourself evokes an emotion that’s deeply personal. I recall having also wanted to make a name for myself, but, when I’d tell myself that, I would do so in a softer tone, as though I’m having a conversation with myself. It wouldn’t be an announcement to the world. That’s the kind of emotion I wanted to evoke with the theme song. It’s a personal statement, and hence, a personal song.

There is a wide array of genres you’ve explored. Can you elaborate on that decision?

There’s a song called Aap nazar aaye, and another [love song] called Kaafi hai na. There’s a roka song called Cheater balma, which is a full-blown wedding number, and then the title track. There’s yet another unreleased song, a bhajan, which is my first attempt at making a [spiritual song]. With Aap nazar aaye, [director] Palash Vaswani and I wanted to craft a number that would appeal to people across generations. That’s the approach we had while writing the lyrics too. They have been penned by Avinash Juno. I’m a ’90s kid. For me, recreating music of that era implies making music that is melodious. We added elements that had a high recall value. Whether it is a dance number, a romantic song, or a fun track, the music of that era was all about the melody.

This isn’t your first collaboration with Palash.

I have worked with Palash on Gullak, so we have a comfortable working relationship and understand each other’s vision. Furthermore, working with Sooraj Barjatya sir is a treat for every creator, composer, and lyricist. He is a pure soul and gives you the opportunity to do as you please. He told me this was a series but said I could treat it like a film, if I desired to do so. All the singers who have worked on the soundtrack are new, except for one or two. I found them via Instagram. This show is one that you may or may not like, but it’s certainly one that you cannot hate.