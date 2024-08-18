Crediting wife Sshura for motivating him, Arbaaz vows to make lifestyle changes

Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura

There are two plans in Arbaaz Khan’s mind—to make a lifestyle change and to act in and produce more content. He has been on a high with the runaway success of his chat show, The Invincibles, and has started prepping for its third season. Early this month, his Telugu film Shivam Bhaje released in theatres. The actor-producer credits his newfound enthusiasm to wife Sshura Khan, who he claims has been a solid support and motivator.

Waiting for the release of Tanaav season 2, Arbaaz says, “I have green-lit two projects under my banner. I’m also looking to do more web shows and work on my third season of The Invincibles. While I plan to sign a few movies, right now, I am focused on my transformation, which will take two to three more months. I want to lose the excess weight to look great on screen. I had let myself go in between.” Back in the business, Arbaaz is becoming consistent with his health, workout, and diet. He believes that marriage to Sshura has “brought a bit of discipline and responsibility” in life. “When you marry at my age, you are not doing it without a thought. You have to make changes that are beneficial for both [partners]. Although it is not her job, Sshura keeps a check on me, my gym, and food. She is my mirror,” adds Arbaaz.