The mid-series trailer of ‘Arranged Couple’ starring Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha has been released, presenting another shade of married life

In Pic: Srishti Shrivastava & Harman Singha

Listen to this article 'Arranged Couple' mid-series trailer: Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha are back with their cute yet chaotic married life x 00:00

TVF is back with yet another relatable series that deals with another aspect of married life. This time, they have created a series that talks about and shares the struggles of couples in an arranged marriage setup. The trailer of their recently released series ‘Arranged Couple’ has been released, presenting another shade of married life.

The mid-season trailer of the show starts with the couple performing their haldi ceremony, which cuts to them facing problems in their married life. The mid-season trailer shows them fighting all the odds to understand what is wrong in their marriage and whether they will be able to solve it. This trailer also shows other aspects, including the fight between mother and daughter-in-law, and much more.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "The season we didn't know we needed." "Omg, they look so cute together! Can’t wait!!!!!!" wrote another fan. A third one commented, "I was just thinking about rewatching the other day; the universe is literally in love with me. [Proved.]" "#Anushi is back... so excited to watch them again... love you, Srishti," another wrote.

The way the story covers the different ups and downs of married life between a couple is really relatable. The show stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in pivotal roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh, and Ankit Motghare in key roles. This is indeed yet another gem from TVF, and the trailer has heightened the excitement even more. So far, three episodes of the show 'Arranged Couple' have been released and are available on YouTube.

By juxtaposing Arranged Couple with Permanent Roommates, TVF has shown two extremes of a relationship so beautifully. They have always struck the right chord with their audience through their relatable shows, and their show, Arranged Couple, is proof of the same.

TVF is truly on a phenomenal run this year. One after another, they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4, Arranged Couple is also looking very promising.