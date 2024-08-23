Breaking News
Circuit in Raju's cyber thriller

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR

Arshad to reunite with Munna Bhai maker Hirani for filmmaker’s maiden OTT series, Pritam Pedro; to play a cop alongside Vikrant

Circuit in Raju’s cyber thriller

Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi

In January this year, Rajkumar Hirani announced his decision to foray into OTT entertainment with a series led by Vikrant Massey. Now, it looks like the project will reunite the Munna Bhai filmmaker with Circuit. mid-day has learnt that Arshad Warsi also stars in the cyber crime thriller. While Hirani will serve as the showrunner-producer, his assistant director Amir Satyaveer Singh will helm the series.   


Rajkumar HiraniRajkumar Hirani



From what we’ve heard, the Disney+ Hotstar offering is named Pritam Pedro after Massey and Warsi’s characters respectively. A source from the creative team tells us that it is a quirky series centred on two cyber cops. “While Raju sir is known to make comedies with a strong message, from the Munna Bhai franchise to PK (2014) and Dunki (2023), this sees him explore a crime drama. He’ll lend it his signature humour. He may direct a couple of episodes as well. In Pritam Pedro, Arshad’s Pedro is a relatively senior cop, who solves crimes in his old-school style. Vikrant’s Pritam is the opposite—a young cop, who is a computer geek and uses technology to crack cases. The show revolves around these two diverse personalities as they are stuck together solving crimes,” reveals the source.      


If things go as planned, Pritam Pedro will go on floors in Goa in November. “The production team had initially conducted a recce in north India. But they zeroed in on Goa. Some portions will also be shot in Mumbai and Pune.”

