Despite limited screen time, Asha Negi said Criminal Justice 4 gave her creative satisfaction, calling the process emotional but fulfilling. Though initially hesitant about the role, she expressed deep gratitude for being part of the project

Picture Courtesy/Asha Negi's Instagram account

Listen to this article Asha Negi on her emotional journey in Criminal Justice 4: 'My eyes still light up' x 00:00

Actress Asha Negi said, "can’t be more grateful" after an overwhelming response to the fourth season of the crime thriller "Criminal Justice".

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of BTS videos and photos from the shoot, along with a heartfelt post thanking the audience.

Negi wrote, "Roshni ko kisne maara?? The answer everyone wants to know...Last few days have been overwhelming in the best way, receiving so much love and appreciation, and I can’t be more grateful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

It was truely a joy and an incredible journey bringing this character to life(and death)Thank you for all the love, Im so happy! Go watch Criminal Justice on @jiohotstar if you haven’t yet and tell me who do you think killed me?"

Meanwhile, Negi also revealed that she was initially hesitation to join "Criminal Justice 4".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she admitted to being unsure at first. However, as she got a deeper understanding of the script, her character eventually won her over.

Speaking to IANS, Negi said, “Yes, I was a bit skeptical at first because of the limited screen time. I wondered if the character would fade away—what then? But once I read the screenplay and received the character briefing, I realized that although the screen time was less, the role itself had a lot to offer. It was a performance-oriented character. I understood that it's not always about screen time—if the character is strong, that’s enough for me. So, I went ahead with it.”

Sharing if working in "Criminal Justice 4" was emotionally draining for her, Negi revealed, “It was definitely emotionally and physically draining, but I had a lot of fun. Even today, when I think about the process and the entire journey, my eyes light up because I truly enjoyed it. Working with talented directors and actors now gives me a lot of creative satisfaction. So yes, Criminal Justice was a fulfilling experience.”

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the latest season of the spine-chilling thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Purab Kohli, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Dugad in key roles.

"Criminal Justice 4" premiered on JioHotstar on May 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever