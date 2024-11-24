Siddharth Mahadevan and Souumil Shringarpure, among a bevy of musicians taking on the baton of scoring for Bandish Bandits from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, on their work

Among the contributing factors behind the success of the Prime Video show Bandish Bandits was its intricately designed music, crafted by composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. However, for the upcoming second season that will release on December 13, a bevy of musicians take on the reins from the trio to serve as the musical backbone of the 17-song series.

Two among them, however, will carry the legacy of the original trio ahead owing to their connection with Shankar Mahadevan. The ace composer’s son, Siddharth, and nephew Souumil Shringarpure have crafted two of the songs, with the latter also continuing his work as the show’s background score composer.

“We [repeatedly listened] to the music of season one because it was clearly iconic when one considers the way it was received by people. The only discussion we had with dad revolved around how we could adhere to what we could bring to the table, in terms of retaining our identity, while also retaining the purity of the Indian classical touch that the show required. As we would compose, we would play the songs for dad, and, for one of the songs, we knew we needed his voice because it was for the same character for whom he had also sung in season one. Once he came on board, he took the song to another level,” says Siddharth of the track titled Sur hi Parmaatma.

The track, Saawan mohe tarasaaye, reveals Souumil, was based on a concept called Jasrangi, introduced by Pandit Jasraj. “When two classical singers, one male and another female, who have different pitches, need to be brought together, [this concept] helps them sing at a pitch that’s comfortable to both, and one that helps both represent their [skills]. The same composition is sung in two ragas, each of which suits their [respective] keys. We attempted to do that. While we had to bear in mind that the song needed to fit a requirement, we also wanted the improvisations that are always part of classical music to be reflected. That was both a challenge and enjoyable.” That the duo had singers Ankita Joshi and Krishna Bongane hop aboard the song served to be beneficial. “They’ve previously performed a concept similar to Jasrangi on stage.”

Other artistes who are part of the show, featuring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, include Digvijay Singh Pariyar, OAFF, Savera, Pratika Gopinath, Shloke Lal, Swaroop Khan, Poorvi Koutish, and Ankkit Singh, among others.