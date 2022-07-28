Barkha Singh opens up about her new avatar in 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Breaking News
28 July,2022
mid-day online correspondent

Barkha speaks about her unusual role

Barkha Singh


Barkha will be seen playing a different character from those she has attempted before opposite Abhishek Banerjee in The Great Weddings of Munnes. Talking about her unusual role, Barkha mentioned, “The Great Wedding of Munnes is a very special show for me. I have never done something like this before, so it was a different and an amazing experience. I am really excited for this show and it was super fun working with Abhishek. I hope audiences love me in this different avatar of mine and keep pouring love into this show and my work.”

Looks like Barkha Singh has a busy year with projects like Masaba Masaba 2 and Please Find Attached which are also due to release this year itself.

