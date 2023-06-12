The actress, whose character Muskaan from the film "Well Done Abba", is etched in the hearts of the audience, spoke about her comeback and the show at a special screening held for "Badtameez Dil" in Mumbai

Minissha Lamba. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Being back on sets makes you feel good about yourself: Minissha Lamba x 00:00

Minissha Lamba who made her debut with the film "Yahaan" in 2005 is back after a long gap with Amazon miniTV series "Badtameez Dil". And she says it feels good to be back on the sets for work.

The actress, whose character Muskaan from the film "Well Done Abba", is etched in the hearts of the audience, spoke about her comeback and the show at a special screening held for "Badtameez Dil" in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked how it felt to be back after so long, Minissha said: "Being back on the sets makes you feel good about yourself. It gives you a sense of purpose. You wake up in the morning and there is something you look forward to."

Talking about the show, she said: "It is an easy-breezy story about love. Love is the language that everyone understands and everyone wants love. Some people may say they don't want it, but they do seek love. So, everyone should watch this show."

"Badtameez Dil" presents the journey of a young woman who believes in old-school romance and a guy who is an ardent believer of modern-day love. It features Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. It also has Minissha Lamba, and Mallika Dua in supporting parts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever