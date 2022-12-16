Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Bharti Singh opens up on body shaming by trolls on Moving in with Malaika

Bharti Singh opens up on body shaming by trolls on 'Moving in with Malaika'

Updated on: 16 December,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malaika too read out social media comments targeting her

Bharti Singh opens up on body shaming by trolls on 'Moving in with Malaika'

Bharti Singh


Comedian Bharti Singh, who was recently seen on Malaika Arora’s reality show 'Moving in with Malaika,' opened up on being subjected to cruel comments that targeted her for her weight during her wedding with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.


Bharti said, “Even after my wedding, I was trolled. When I first posted a picture of our roka ceremony, there were comments like, ‘Ye hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This is the real combination of an elephant and ant)’. We were trolled a lot. Usually, people send wishes after weddings, we were trolled. (I was told) ‘Haarsh sir bahut patle hai.’ Several women told me, ‘Phategi kya? (Will you burst?)’”



In another promo, Malaika read out social media comments targeting her which said, "What clothes are you wearing at this age?” To which Bharti responded, “Tum kya inke baap lagte ho kya, woh jo marzi pehne. Unki body hai. Kabhi patle logo pe baat, Kabhi mote logo pe baat. Tum log velle ho kya? Koi kaam nahi karte kya (Are you her father? She can wear whatever she feels to, it's her body. You always target skinny and fat people. Don't you have any work, are you so jobless?)”


Malaika read out another comment that said, “So fat, so fake.” Bharti, responded, “So fat! So fake” isko lekar jaa sakti hoon inke ghar (Can I take your dog to their home)?"

Also Read: Sneak-Peek: Inside the sets of Malaika Arora's show 'Moving In With Malaika'

As BTS`s Jin begins military duty what will you miss about him?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
malaika arora Moving In With Malaika Web Series bharti singh bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK