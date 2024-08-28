Bhuvan, who has been Kirkire’s fan since Baawra mann days, thrilled to collaborate with singer-lyricist on Taaza Khabar 2

Swanand Kirkire and Bhuvan Bam

Listen to this article Baawre mann ka sapna fulfilled x 00:00

What would your reaction be if an artiste, whom you’ve admired for years from a distance, recorded a song for you? Joy and disbelief. That’s exactly what Bhuvan Bam felt as the second season of Taaza Khabar enabled him to fulfill his long-cherished dream of collaborating with singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The singer has rendered the track, Bulbul sa, with IP Singh for the Disney+ Hotstar series.



Kirkire has long held a special place in the content creator-turned-actor’s life. “I was in the 11th standard when I watched Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi [2003], and was taken aback when Baawra mann played. I had never thought I’d get the honour to witness his magic in person. We recently recorded a track for Taaza Khabar 2 with him, thanks to Faridkot [the band],” he says, before chuckling, “Kasam se, aukaat ke bahar chala gaya hoon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To him, working with the famed singer-lyricist was a dream come true. “His artistry transcends generations. His voice has a way of touching the soul,” adds Bam.