Bhuvan Bam to star in web series 'Taaza Khabar'

Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A still from the series


Social media star and actor Bhuvan Bam is set to star in Taaza Khabar, a feel-good series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bam, who has previously starred in short film, Plus Minus and web series TVF Bachelors, said prepping for the series was a “humbling experience”. “I feel grateful that I got to explore a new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. As we begin shooting, I’m confident that emoting this character is going to be fun. I already relate to this character so much,” he said. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the Mumbai-based show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series has been penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal. 




