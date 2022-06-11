Bhuvan Bam to star in web series 'Taaza Khabar'

Bam, who has previously starred in short film, Plus Minus and web series TVF Bachelors, said prepping for the series was a “humbling experience”

A still from the series

Social media star and actor Bhuvan Bam is set to star in Taaza Khabar, a feel-good series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bam, who has previously starred in short film, Plus Minus and web series TVF Bachelors, said prepping for the series was a “humbling experience”. “I feel grateful that I got to explore a new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. As we begin shooting, I’m confident that emoting this character is going to be fun. I already relate to this character so much,” he said. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the Mumbai-based show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series has been penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Show full article