Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Bhuvan Bam unveils teaser of debut series Taaza Khabar

Bhuvan Bam unveils teaser of debut series 'Taaza Khabar'

Updated on: 09 September,2022 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Apart from acting, Bhuvan Bam will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company 'BB ki Vines Production'

Bhuvan Bam unveils teaser of debut series 'Taaza Khabar'

Picture courtesy/Bhuvan Bam's Instagram account


Indian YouTube and actor Bhuvan Bam unveiled the teaser of his upcoming debut series 'Taaza Khabar'. Taking to Instagram, the YouTuber shared the teaser which he captioned, "Ek vardaan ne badal di Vasya ki kahani. Watch Me in a never-before-seen avatar #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar coming soon.#TaazaKhabarOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)


Also Read: Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora becomes first Indian series to clock half a billion views

In the 40-second long teaser, Bhuvan could be seen in an action avatar, which is completely surprising for his fans, as the actor is known for his comedy and watching him doing action sequences is a kind of treat. Apart from acting, Bhuvan Bam will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company 'BB ki Vines Production'.

Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The official release date of the series is still awaited. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Talking about the show, Himank Gaur said, "Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought his personal flair to this realistic role that I am confident will win over viewers."

Apart from Bhuvan, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. 

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shilpa shukla shriya pilgaonkar Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK