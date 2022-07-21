Breaking News
Vasai landslide aftermath: Chawl builder mafia causing loss to state treasury
Mumbai: Moral policing silly season is back on campus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Taaza Khabar Bhuvan Bam injures his right arm and shoulder

'Taaza Khabar': Bhuvan Bam injures his right arm and shoulder

Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Internet sensation Bhuvan Bam injures his shoulder during Taaza Khabar shoot

'Taaza Khabar': Bhuvan Bam injures his right arm and shoulder

Bhuvan Bam


After displaying his acting skills in the popular web series, Dhindora, Internet star-content creator Bhuvan Bam will be seen in Taaza Khabar soon. The Disney+ Hotstar series reportedly revolves around a sanitation worker who aspires to lead a better life, and realises his wish using magic. As much as the social media star is enjoying tapping into his acting talent, he also experienced the perils of shooting. We hear Bam recently injured his right arm and shoulder while filming an action sequence in a Goregaon studio. “This is the first time Bhuvan is exploring action. He had to land a punch and missed it. As a result, he fell and hurt himself,” says a source.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam begins work on season two of his series 'Dhindora'

While he was given immediate medical attention, the unit resumed shooting soon after. Bam says, “It was a freak accident while filming one of the action scenes. Thankfully, it wasn’t too serious. We could resume the shoot after a small break.” The feel-good comedy sees him team up with Shriya Pilgaonkar. 


Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK