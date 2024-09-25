Breaking News
Bhuvan Bam says working with Jaaved Jaaferi in Taaza Khabar 2 'has definitely upped my game'

Updated on: 25 September,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bhuvan Bam shares his thoughts on having Yusuf as his foe but Jaaved Jaaferi as his friend on the sets of the show Taaza Khabar season 2

Jaaved Jaaferi and Bhuvan Bam in Taaza Khabar Season 2

Vasya aur uske vardaan ke beech ayegi uski kismat ya koi dushman? A tale of miracle and magic that led Vasya to a journey of greed and arrogance but was it all a facade? The much-awaited Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar is back with its season 2 streaming on 27th September 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and Directed by Himank Gaur, the series also stars the veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla in prominent roles among others.


Vasya vs Yusuf in Taaza Khabar season 2


Vasya’s destiny and his vardaan will be challenged by the powerful Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaferi) leading to risking his life yet again along with his loved ones. Will Vasya be able to fight it or will Vardaan support him this time again?


Jaaved Jaaferi is the new villainous force in town with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar season 2. As Yusuf, the audience will see the true power of a foe, however, Bhuvan Bam shares his thoughts on having Yusuf as his foe but Jaaved Jaaferi as his friend on the sets of the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

"Jaaved sir has been my childhood idol"

Elaborating on the same, Bhuvan Bam said, “Jaaved sir is truly an icon and has been my childhood idol, so working with him has been a dream come true. Given the choice, I would prefer his character Yusuf as a friend rather than a foe but Yusuf as a nemesis adds a lot of dramatic tension to the show, which is exciting for the storyline. However, on a personal level, I loved the wit and warmth of Javed Jaaferi sir, his presence on set brought a lot of energy and humour, and collaborating with him has definitely upped my game and I think having him as a friend would be incredibly rewarding both professionally and personally."

Get ready to witness the ultimate quest for money and fame with a touch of comedy with Taaza Khabar Season 2 only on Disney+ Hotstar streaming from 27th September 2024.

Taaza Khabar Bhuvan Bam javed jaffrey Web Series Disney+ Hotstar Entertainment News

