Entertainment News > Web Series News

Blackpink star Lisa steals the show in a second in 'The White Lotus' season 3 teaser

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

International pop sensation Lisa Manobal, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, makes her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3

Lisa in The White Lotus season 3

The highly anticipated third season of 'The White Lotus' is set to return to HBO with a fresh chapter set in Thailand. The drama series created by Mike White will premiere its eight-episode season on February 16, 2024, at 9pm, available for streaming on Max.


Blackpink's Lisa in The White Lotus season 3


HBO recently dropped the first teaser for the season, providing an intriguing glimpse into what promises to be another satirical exploration of human nature. International pop sensation Lisa Manobal, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, makes her acting debut in the series, and fans are raving about her appearance in the trailer. Lisa is Thai by birth.


The trailer is accompanied by the haunting voiceover, "Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure. But they get there only to find more pain." This cryptic message hints at the complex themes the new season will tackle. HBO also highlights the journey of seeking peace as a central theme, noting, "Seeking peace can be a trip."

What will season 3 be about?

While plot details for the third season are being kept under wraps, Mike White has previously shared that the new episodes will be a "satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Season three follows the pattern set by its predecessors, with the first season focusing on themes of wealth, while the second centered around sex.

The story is set at an exclusive Thai resort, where a diverse group of guests and employees find themselves entangled in a web of drama over the course of a week.

The nearly 90-second trailer introduces an all-star ensemble cast, including returning 'White Lotus' star Natasha Rothwell. Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey, the Hawaii spa manager from the first season.

Other notable additions to the cast include Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The diverse cast also includes Thai actors Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong, as well as newcomers Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Morgana O'Reilly, among others.

Mike White, who created, wrote, and directed the series, will return as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. 

