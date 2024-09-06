Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' was released today and the internet is loving the ensemble cast. Confused about whether you should watch the show? Check out the verdict here

'Call Me Bae' is about Bae, a former heiress who has to adapt to life as a hustler in Mumbai. The series centres around Bella, a rich girl from South Delhi who has grown up with a lot of money and is clueless about regular life struggles. But when things take a turn, she's forced to work hard and face challenges in a fast-moving world. The eight-episode social comedy, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, stars Ananya Panday in the main role.

After all, who doesn't love watching a wealthy character lose everything and be forced to work for a living? It's a tried-and-true storyline that’s captivated audiences for ages—think Caroline Channing from 2 Broke Girls or Schitt's Creek.

Call Me Bae 'X' Review: Check out the internet's reaction

Let's take a look at what netizens had to say about the show:

call me bae is so unserious I love it😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pdnoVimtw5 — Sanjari Haria (@sanjariharia) September 6, 2024

Call me bae is a fab show and this is not coming from the fact that I love ananya . It’s really good something fun also everyone did good work . pic.twitter.com/DGrg6N4hbJ — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) September 6, 2024

Whoever thought of casting Vir Das as an unhinged sellout nut job cartoon of a TV news anchor in Call Me Bae will forever have my respect. — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) September 6, 2024

Ananya Pandey is too good in emotional scenes 🥺🥺 Call me bae is clearly her best. Totally binged watched worthy ❤️❤️❤️ #CallMeBae#AnanyaPanday — Sweta pandey (@sp5699) September 5, 2024

Vir Das whatever you have done in #CallMeBae is just hilarious. — Sakshi Amrutkar (@SAmrutkar14) September 5, 2024

#VihaanSamat delivered a fresh performance in #CallMeBae. The way he winks in a funny scene in the first episode (a reference to a video in real life) is memorable... pic.twitter.com/sy5e3g0qLW — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 6, 2024

Ananya Panday brings her A-game in Call Me Bae balancing humor and style effortlessly throughout the show. #AnanyaIsBae — Vikram Sinha (@Vikram_sinha_) September 6, 2024

Call Me Bae's hilarious tribute to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

In the very first episode, we see Bae's family prepping her to marry Agastya (played by Vihaan Samat), the heir to a business empire, who could potentially rescue Bae's family from financial ruin. Everything about Ananya’s character is shaped to match Agastya perfectly—from her wardrobe and wine preferences to her hobbies. She’s even sent abroad to study, all to cement her future with Agastya. And it works. We see Agastya propose to Bae.

Now, here’s what really caught our attention. The show gives us a peek into Bae and Agastya's wedding, and it all feels eerily familiar. It looks like the creators were inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video. The scene of Bae pulling off Kiara’s signature hand gesture, followed by Agastya’s mirror of Sidharth’s time-check move, is practically a frame-by-frame reenactment. Even their bow to each other with folded hands at the mandap was a direct nod to the real-life Bollywood couple.

About Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae series debut

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.