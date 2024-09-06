Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Call Me Bae X Review Netizens call Ananya Panday standout laud Vir Dass portryal of a sellout nut job

Call Me Bae 'X' Review: Netizens call Ananya Panday 'standout'; laud Vir Das's portryal of a 'sellout nut job'

Updated on: 06 September,2024 03:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' was released today and the internet is loving the ensemble cast. Confused about whether you should watch the show? Check out the verdict here

Call Me Bae 'X' Review: Netizens call Ananya Panday 'standout'; laud Vir Das's portryal of a 'sellout nut job'

Call me Bae

Listen to this article
Call Me Bae 'X' Review: Netizens call Ananya Panday 'standout'; laud Vir Das's portryal of a 'sellout nut job'
x
00:00

'Call Me Bae' is about Bae, a former heiress who has to adapt to life as a hustler in Mumbai. The series centres around Bella, a rich girl from South Delhi who has grown up with a lot of money and is clueless about regular life struggles. But when things take a turn, she's forced to work hard and face challenges in a fast-moving world. The eight-episode social comedy, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, stars Ananya Panday in the main role.


After all, who doesn't love watching a wealthy character lose everything and be forced to work for a living? It's a tried-and-true storyline that’s captivated audiences for ages—think Caroline Channing from 2 Broke Girls or Schitt's Creek. 



Call Me Bae 'X' Review: Check out the internet's reaction


Let's take a look at what netizens had to say about the show:

Call Me Bae's hilarious tribute to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

In the very first episode, we see Bae's family prepping her to marry Agastya (played by Vihaan Samat), the heir to a business empire, who could potentially rescue Bae's family from financial ruin. Everything about Ananya’s character is shaped to match Agastya perfectly—from her wardrobe and wine preferences to her hobbies. She’s even sent abroad to study, all to cement her future with Agastya. And it works. We see Agastya propose to Bae.

Now, here’s what really caught our attention. The show gives us a peek into Bae and Agastya's wedding, and it all feels eerily familiar. It looks like the creators were inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video. The scene of Bae pulling off Kiara’s signature hand gesture, followed by Agastya’s mirror of Sidharth’s time-check move, is practically a frame-by-frame reenactment. Even their bow to each other with folded hands at the mandap was a direct nod to the real-life Bollywood couple.

About Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae series debut

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday vir das Call Me Bae Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK