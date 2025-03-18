While Bobby Deol’s character has ended with the recently released second part of Aashram 3, Chandan Roy Sanyal says that the story may take his character forward if there is another installment

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal have gone from being tight friends to arch rivals, not in real life but as their characters—Nirala Baba and Bhopa Swami, respectively—in Prakash Jha’s series Aashram. While Deol’s character has ended with the recently released second part of the third season, Sanyal says that the story may take his character forward if there is another instalment.

When he read the script, Sanyal found it interesting but never expected it to grow so much. He shares, “The last season has become the best [edition] for the people. [Initially], I was not sure that the show would become what it has become today; it has a cult following. I knew that it was a great story and script, and it was being directed by Prakash Jha and had Bobby Deol.” With season three catching the attention of the audience, Sanyal is itching to see how his character progresses.

(From left) Chandan Roy Sanyal and Bobby Deol in Aashram

There has been ample chatter about his character taking over the throne of the self-appointed godman. He hopes the writers will add interesting twists to the role. “It depends on the writer. I am also in the dark right now. I am sure the writers will create more magic as this season has ended on quite a high,” says the actor.

Directorial debut

After directing plays, Chandan Roy Sanyal has now ventured into filmmaking. He shares, “I have directed two feature films, both of which are in post-production. One is called Suzie Q; it is a psychological thriller. It is about a woman who can see ghosts and demons of the past. The other film is a musical called The Playback Singer. Set in 1990’s Bihar, the film is about a woman aspiring to be a playback singer.”