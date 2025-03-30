Advocating for equality, Chitrangda Singh, who is shooting Raat Akeli Hai 2, says ‘talent has no gender’

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh is having a great start to the year. It began with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter this week and is currently shooting for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai 2. The Honey Trehan directorial venture is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2020 film. The first instalment was a taut murder mystery that kept audiences guessing until the end. While details about the sequel remain under wraps, Singh teases, “The world of Raat Akeli Hai is dark and twisted, and this time, we’re taking things a notch higher. Expect more intrigue and secrets.”

The actor claims that the role is so intense that it often takes time to get in and out of it. Singh shares that sometimes music helped her get into the zone. “It’s the first time that I’ve felt I don’t want to be on set because the story consumes you until you are done. It does take a toll on you as you’ve been in that zone. Sometimes certain kinds of music [helped me] get into it and stay [there],” she explained.

Singh shares that she is thrilled to break the stereotype and experiment with characters that people least expect from her. She refused to bend to the pressure and play bold characters. When asked how she managed to break into the male-dominated business, Singh says that she doesn’t like to “cry woman” when she doesn’t get her way. “If you’re trying to get into a level-playing field, you have to be ready to give that much. Your work should speak for it, not your gender. You can’t have [success] faster just because you’re a woman. I’m all for equal opportunities. Talent doesn’t have gender. [Playing the] woman card is embarrassing because you are in a male-dominated world and you know it’s the fight,” she adds.

Playing politico

Chitrangda as Nandini in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

In the Netflix series, Chitrangda Singh plays a fierce leader of the opposition. “Her transformation into becoming her own person has been a joy to play. I don’t think I am like that. So, it doesn’t come easy for me. The writing tackled most of it,” shares Singh.