Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The series 'Citadel" Diana' stars Matilda De Angelis, also known for 'The Undoing', as the lead character. Set in Milan in the year 2030, the series follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel.

Matilda De Angelis. Pic/AFP

A new trailer for 'Citadel: Diana', an Italian spy series set in the world of Citadel was released on Wednesday.


The series stars Matilda De Angelis, also known for 'The Undoing', as the lead character.



It also features an international cast, including Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Filippo Nigro.


Directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, the show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Cattleya.

Set in Milan in the year 2030, Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency's destruction by a powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole. When she sees a chance to escape, she must place her trust in Edo Zani, the son of a high-ranking Manticore leader.

The six-episode series will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024.

Citadel: Diana is part of the Citadel franchise, with future instalments, including Samantha and Varun Dhawan starrer Indian series Citadel: Honey Bunny, scheduled for release in November this year.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success last year.

