Varun Dhawan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Fan says Varun Dhawan is naked in every recent project, actor defends himself x 00:00

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is on cloud nine as social media is abuzz with reviews of his latest web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. The actor has been reposting reviews on his X account as the show premieres on Prime Video today (November 7). However, one fan pointed out that off-lately, Varun has been naked in his on-screen projects, which caught the actor’s attention.

Varun Dhawan defends his naked stints in recent projects

The X user wrote, “#CitadelHoneyBunny: 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha. #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it

Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai. Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta ha.”

Varun Dhawan reacted to the same and replied, “Pura show mein mainly kapda hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo.”

For those unversed, Varun Dhawan’s film ‘Bhediya’ showed him naked as he transformed into a werewolf. His cameos in ‘Munjya’ and ‘Stree 2’ also showed him in a nude avatar.

'You will see a never-seen-before avatar of me'

Varun Dhawan told ANI, "I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead of what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha."

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.