Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-packed web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premieres on Prime Video today (November 7). As fans flock to the OTT platform to binge-watch, a clip from the show has gone viral on social media, which features a steamy liplock moment between the two lead actors.

Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s kissing scene goes viral

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has some high-octane action sequences, but it is also very much loaded when it comes to the chemistry between Varun and Samantha. Social media is abuzz with the duo’s kissing scene that has gone viral in no time. Watch the video below.

Varun Dhawan plays Priyanka Chopra’s father

‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her as Nadia Sinh. Her father in the series Rahi Gambhir is played by Paul Bazely. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a montage of clips from the show where Priyanka tells her daughter in the show that her grandfather is the toughest person she’s ever met. A man is seen describing Rahi as a criminal and a terrorist. The video cuts to Varun Dhawan. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Kashvi Majmundar as young Nadia while Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays her mother.

Varun and Samantha in never-seen-before avatars

Varun told ANI, "I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. The action is genuinely one step ahead of what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha.”

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premieres on Prime Video on November 7.