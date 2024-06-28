Gurmeet Choudhary, who plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena, says his character embodies dedication, hard work, and courage

Commander Karan Saxena trailer is out now

Listen to this article Commander Karan Saxena trailer: Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan face off in a fight to save India x 00:00

Jab Commander aata hai toh bhavandar aata hai! Disney+ Hotstar just dropped the action-packed, thrilling trailer for Commander Karan Saxena, starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule. The gripping series follows a fearless RAW agent as he dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, Commander Karan Saxena is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. Join Commander Karan Saxena’s battle as he dives into a conspiracy that has a twist around every corner, packed with suspense, threats and betrayal that will keep you on the edge of your seats. The series releases on July 8, 2024. It’ll be available to watch for free on the Disney+ Hotstar's mobile app with new episodes releasing Monday to Friday!

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the series, director Jatin Wagle said, "The story of Commander Karan Saxena is intriguing and I've always wanted to do something like this. Amit Khan’s character has so much life in him. It's the labour of all our love and passion, and I'm confident it will ignite a fire in our viewers on Disney+ Hotstar. Gurmeet has breathed life into Commander Karan Saxena with every fibre of his being—I can't envision anyone else in the role. I can’t wait for the audiences to see the series.”

Gurmeet Choudhary, who plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena said, "Commander Karan Saxena is incredibly special to me. I deeply admire all the officers who wholeheartedly serve our nation. Portraying a character inspired by these heroes is a tremendous honour for me. Karan, my character embodies dedication, hard work, and courage—qualities I've always aspired to embody myself and bringing him to life on screen has only strengthened these traits within me. He is someone I have always wanted to be. Now that the trailer is out, I'm excited for audiences to see what's in store. There's so much more to come on Disney+ Hotstar, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Talking about the series, Iqbal Khan, who plays ISI Chief Nasir said, "This is one of the most menacing yet charming characters I've played. Nasir is bold, aggressive and is driven by whole hearted passion and unwavering faith. Through Nasir, I've had the opportunity to explore character traits completely different from who I am in real life, it was a challenging experience. Jatin, my director, ensured that my character is both real and larger-than-life and it's a tough task which he did absolute justice to. I hope the viewers on Disney+ Hotstar can see all the hard work we’ve put in and enjoy the series. It's sure to stimulate the minds of the audience."

Hruta Durgule said, "The story of Commander Karan Saxena and my character, Rachana has been an inspiration in some ways for me. She is a strong-willed, powerful woman immersed in a world of crime and violence, undeterred by any obstacle. As a female police officer, she not only stands her ground but fights with an unexpected ferocity, in a male dominated profession. When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to her character - it was as if she awakened a fierce part of me that I didn't know existed. I can’t wait for audiences on Disney+ Hotstar to awaken that ferocity in them too with this series very soon!"