Daboo Malik: Armaan, Amaal and I are working on a tribute to my dad Sardar Malik

Malik has released 'Dil Sambhalta Nahin' where he has sung with Alka Yagnik

Music composer Daboo Malik has just released 'Dil Sambhalta Nahin' where he fulfilled his long cherished dream of singing with Alka Yagnik. Malik in conversation with mid-day.com, opens up about how the song came to life, his collaboration with sons Armaan and Amaal, the music scene today and much more!

How did the collaboration with Alka Yagnik happen for Dil Sambhalta Nahin?

This was my wish for the past 23 years. I wanted to sing 'Thoda Sa Pyar Hua Hai Thoda Hai Baaki' which was a blockbuster hit from 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.' I thought I'll get an opportunity as a singer since I composed the song but the market forces were strong and once we got Alka they wanted a big male singer like Udit Narayan. That was my launch vehicle as a composer and that long cherished dream of singing a romantic song with Alka remained. It wasn't something that would conventionally happen in mainstream cinema. After many years, I sent my song to her and she was fascinated by the mukhda and antra as it sounded like what it would in the 90s. Of course we designed it as cool as possible but the melody is retro, very Indian at heart. While recording her voice, I told her if I'm not happy with my portions I'll get my voice dubbed. Alkaji assured me that she was sure I will do a swell job. As composers we don't train our voice regularly because we aren't singers. I was thrilled when I heard my final mix it has turned out to be beautiful. Lyric writer Ravindra Peepat directed me as an actor in 'Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka' I just bounced off the idea to him and he wrote so beautifully.

Having being a composer for so many years how do you feel the music scene has changed over the years?

There has been a huge metamorphosis in the soundscape and design. People are hearing it on newer mediums it's not just limited to radio, people are hearing it on their laptops, headphones, music systems. So the mixing and output has definitely become fine. I appreciate the kind of production that is happening with the younger generation, they have done exemplary work. The melodies on the 90s and earlier are the foundation of our music, we can't challenge that or better that. It's like a granth (book) for us. Whatever we compose is always going to be a residual of what is already done but I still feel the younger generation has done a wonderful job besides the remixes because they are designed to make you dance, it's not for listening pleasure.

Which Alka Yagnik songs are always on your playlist?

All her songs from 'Pehla Nasha' to the songs from Raaz. The tonality of her voice is incredible and I was moved hearing my own song.

Any plans to collaborate with Armaan and Amaal?

We are planning a tribute to my father Shri Sardar Malik and the three of us will be singing versions of his songs and putting it out soon.

