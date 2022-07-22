Breaking News
Birthday special! Armaan Malik: My perfect date would be on the beach with a picnic basket

Updated on: 22 July,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The singer recently caught up for a chat with mid-day.com

Armaan Malik/PR image


Popular singer Armaan Malik turns 27 today. Armaan had recently caught up with mid-day.com along with co-star Shalini Pandey for a chat about his song 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' where he revealed some fun facts!

Speaking about his idea of an ideal date Armaan said, "It would be on a beach with a picnic basket. That's my vibe! I love the beach, having a lot of marshmallows, snacky food. Some music and just the two of us on the beach."

When asked to pick between giving up sweets or spicy food, Armaan said, "Spicy food! I like spicy food but I can't give up on sweets I have a big sweet tooth. Just last night I had a lot of Nutella. I diet during the day and at night I eat something sweet before sleeping. One gulab jamun, or Nutella or a chocolate. I love sugar!"


