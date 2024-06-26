Since the new Bridgerton season came out, Banita Sandhu has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips. However, her limited screen time has become a topic of discussion

Banita Sandhu

Listen to this article Despite limited screen time, Banita Sandhu says Bridgerton was a 'dream come true' x 00:00

Banita Sandhu's appearance in the third season of Bridgerton pleasantly surprised many, especially the Indian audience. Since the new season came out, she's been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips, keeping viewers engaged. However, her limited screen time has become a topic of discussion.

About Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Banita finally talks about it and says, “Sometimes, you have to put your ego to the side. I was just so grateful to be a part of that show. It was never about, ‘Oh, this character has a limited screen time’. There were so many bonuses that came out of that.”

For her, the bright side was being part of a world-renowned production, which is an achievement few have reached. “It’s the biggest TV show on Netflix. Who would say no to that? If they’re inviting you to come be on set, work with this amazing team, dress up in these beautiful costumes and be a part of a Shondaland production, you would be stupid to say no to that!”

“I’ve always said since the beginning of my career that I would rather do something that’s great than a large role in something that’s rubbish. Bridgerton is the biggest show on Netflix. It was a no-brainer! It’s Bridgerton! I was such a big fan of the show. As a fan, just to get to the set and meet everyone and read all of the script for the next season was a dream come true, in all honesty.” She added.

Banita Sandhu shares BTS of Bridgerton

Netflix's Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, has become a major pop culture hit since it premiered four years ago. The Regency-era romance drama set records when it first came out in 2020 and continued its success with the latest season, released in May and June 2024.

Now that the season is over, the cast has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments. One standout video shows Banita Sandhu, who plays Miss Malhotra, having a great time and going viral!

On June 16, a video went viral featuring 'October' star Banita Sandhu having fun with Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) and Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise Bridgerton). The actors were seen dancing to Beyonce's 'Cuff It,' a song that became a big hit on TikTok.