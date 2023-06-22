Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj will essay the titular role in his OTT debut. The series will also star Gangs of Wasseypur 2 fame Zeishan Quadri

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal

Listen to this article Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal-starrer 'Tatlubaaz' x 00:00

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to make his OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal starrer 'Tatlubaaz'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Thursday.

He wrote, "DHEERAJ DHOOPAR MAKES HIS OTT DEBUT... #DheerajDhoopar makes his #OTT debut, stars opposite #NargisFakhri and #DivyaAgarwal... He will be enacting the title character #Tatlubaaz.#GangsofWasseypur2 and #BloodyDaddy fame #ZeishanQuadri to play an important character too.The series is directed by #VibhuKashyap and produced by #9PMFilms."

As soon as the news was announced the actor's fans showed their excitement.

One of the users wrote, "This gonna be a fire. Can't wait."

"Super Excited for it," another commented.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was recently seen in the romantic track 'Aabaad' along with Aamna Sharif. Sung by Prateek Gandhi and penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay the song was released on December 2, 2022.

Dheeraj Dhoopar gathered a lot of popularity for his role in the Indian television show 'Kundali Bhagya' . The actor and his wife Vinny Arora recently welcomed a welcome baby boy. Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Surbhi Chandna was seen in the lead roles of Colors' new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Nargis, on the other hand, was last featured in a music video titled 'Fayaah Fayaah' alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The actor was also in the conversation for a web show and her next Hindi film will be announced soon.

Divya is known for a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut.

