Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri Divya Agarwal starrer Tatlubaaz

Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal-starrer 'Tatlubaaz'

Updated on: 22 June,2023 02:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj will essay the titular role in his OTT debut. The series will also star Gangs of Wasseypur 2 fame Zeishan Quadri

Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal-starrer 'Tatlubaaz'

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal

Listen to this article
Dheeraj Dhoopar to make OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal-starrer 'Tatlubaaz'
x
00:00

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to make his OTT debut with Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal starrer 'Tatlubaaz'.


Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Thursday.


He wrote, "DHEERAJ DHOOPAR MAKES HIS OTT DEBUT... #DheerajDhoopar makes his #OTT debut, stars opposite #NargisFakhri and #DivyaAgarwal... He will be enacting the title character #Tatlubaaz.#GangsofWasseypur2 and #BloodyDaddy fame #ZeishanQuadri to play an important character too.The series is directed by #VibhuKashyap and produced by #9PMFilms."


As soon as the news was announced the actor's fans showed their excitement.

One of the users wrote, "This gonna be a fire. Can't wait."

"Super Excited for it," another commented.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was recently seen in the romantic track 'Aabaad' along with Aamna Sharif. Sung by Prateek Gandhi and penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay the song was released on December 2, 2022.

Dheeraj Dhoopar gathered a lot of popularity for his role in the Indian television show 'Kundali Bhagya' . The actor and his wife Vinny Arora recently welcomed a welcome baby boy. Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Surbhi Chandna was seen in the lead roles of Colors' new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Nargis, on the other hand, was last featured in a music video titled 'Fayaah Fayaah' alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The actor was also in the conversation for a web show and her next Hindi film will be announced soon.

Divya is known for a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Nargis Fakhri Divya Agarwal Web Series News OTT news Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK